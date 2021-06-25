Advertisement

New human trafficking task force serves first warrant

Marietta man arrested on a child pornography charge
Zachary Irvin
Zachary Irvin(Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Marietta man is facing a felony charge after a new human trafficking task force served its first search warrant.

According to a news release, Zachary Irvin’s cellphone was searched for child pornography after the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force received a tip about his device.

Authorities found inappropriate photos and videos of young girls on the phone, as well as images depicting bestiality.

Friday, June 25, the human trafficking task force served a search warrant at Irvin’s home in the 400 block of Virginia Street in Marietta, where authorities recovered more electronics.

Assistant Task Force Commander Kelly McGilton said Irvin was interviewed and admitted to having downloaded the illicit pictures and videos.

Irvin was then arrested on a second-degree felony charge of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. McGilton said more charges will be submitted to a grand jury at a later date.

The Souteastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force is made up of the Athens City and Marietta Police Departments, the Marietta College Police Department, and members of the Athens, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, and Washington County Sheriff’s Offices.

WTAP plans to speak with Assistant Commander McGilton about the new task force on Sunday.

