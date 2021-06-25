Obituary: Ada Harris Hall

Ada Harris Hall, 94, of the Clover Community, Spencer, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Miletree Center, Spencer, after an extended illness.

She was born August 16, 1926, at Walnut Grove, Roane County, the daughter of the late Homer A. and Mamie Smith Harris.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wheeler G. Hall on April 27, 2002; brothers, Corlis, Ronald, Milford and Don Harris.

Ada retired from Kellwood Company, Spencer, after 43 years of service. She was a member and Past Matron of the Linden Chapter No. 152, Order of the Eastern Star. Also, she was a member, secretary and treasurer of the Bays Chapel Church for many years.

Survivors include many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, who loved her dearly.

An Eastern Star Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 27 at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, followed immediately by a funeral service with the Rev. Daniel R. “Danny” Whited officiating. Burial will be in the Clover Cemetery, Clover.

The visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Ada requested memorial donations to be made to the Clover Cemetery 3 and 4, 406 Market Street, Spencer, WV 25276.

