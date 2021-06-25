Obituary: Connie Sue Stull

Connie Sue Stull, 69, of Williamstown passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in OSU Medical Center in Columbus.

Connie was born March 15, 1952, in Marietta a daughter of John and Roseanna Stewart Grose. She had been employed by Fenton Art Glass as a packer selecter and was a member of Marietta Church of God.

On May 10, 1970, she married Harlie Stull who survives with 2 sons: Roger (Reba) Stull and Terry Scott Stull both of Williamstown; 4 grandchildren: Elijah, Emma, Christian and Sophia Stull; sisters: Nadine Stark, Bernadine Holland, Patty Hoover and several nieces and nephews. Her parents preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (June 28) at 11:00 am at Marietta Church of God with Pastor Dan Hess officiating. Burial will follow in Dalzell Cemetery. Family will greet friends at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home on Sunday (June 27) from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at: Condolences@Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.