Obituary: Connie Sue Stull

Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Connie Sue Stull, 69, of Williamstown passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in OSU Medical Center in Columbus.

Connie was born March 15, 1952, in Marietta a daughter of John and Roseanna Stewart Grose.  She had been employed by Fenton Art Glass as a packer selecter and was a member of Marietta Church of God.

On May 10, 1970, she married Harlie Stull who survives with 2 sons:  Roger (Reba) Stull and Terry Scott Stull both of Williamstown; 4 grandchildren:  Elijah, Emma, Christian and Sophia Stull; sisters:  Nadine Stark, Bernadine Holland, Patty Hoover and several nieces and nephews.  Her parents preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (June 28) at 11:00 am at Marietta Church of God with Pastor Dan Hess officiating.  Burial will follow in Dalzell Cemetery.  Family will greet friends at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home on Sunday (June 27) from 2-4 and 6-8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at:  Condolences@Lankfordfh.com.

