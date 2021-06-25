Obituary: Dollie Stalnaker Eaton

Dollie Stalnaker Eaton, 85, of Vienna, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 24, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 19, 1936, in Gilmer County, WV, a daughter of the late Bantz W. and Flora M. Connolly Stalnaker.

Dollie was a former teacher for the Wood County Board of Education. She was a member of East Vienna United Methodist Church. Dollie was a devoted minister’s wife and a loving mother and grandmother.

She is survived by four daughters, Beverly Kendall (Rev. Kenneth) of Clarksburg, Debra Huff (Charles) of Vienna, Donna Adams and Diane Jerden (Allen) both of Kanawha, WV; one son, Stephen Eaton (Lisa) of Vienna; one brother, Bantz “Sonny” Stalnaker (Billie) of Glenville, WV; six grandchildren, Casey Bryant, Benjamin Huff, Kaitlyn Huff, Daniel Adams, Justin Eaton and Mary Jerden McNeill; one great-granddaughter, Maxenzie Bryant; and four loving caregivers, Shirley Geist, Charlotte Dye, Connie Slattery and Angela Radabaugh.

In addition to her parents, Dollie was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Gene M. Eaton; and one sister, Grace Stalnaker.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Rev. Kenny Kendall officiating. Burial will follow at Big Tygart Cemetery in Mineral Wells. Visitation will be two hours prior to the funeral service Sunday at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice for their exceptional care.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share a message of comfort with the Eaton family.

