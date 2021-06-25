Advertisement

Obituary: Tena G. Slusher

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Guest
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Tena G. Slusher, 53, of Parkersburg passed away at 2:42 pm, Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital.

She was born December 11, 1967, in Parkersburg to Layne and Barbara Dillon Slusher.  She had been employed as a cake decorator.

Tena is survived by her daughter Brittany (Brandon) Forshey of Belpre, 2 sisters: Vicky (Steven) Crew of Parkersburg and Heather (Jason) Sylvester of Washington, WV, her beloved niece Megan (Phil) Ferguson of Parkersburg and several grandchildren and nieces and nephews.  Her parents and brother Montie Slusher preceded her in death.

Family will greet friends on Tuesday from 9:00 until 10:30 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at 11:00 am.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at :  Condolences@Lankfordfh.com.

