Paving project scheduled on WV 62 in Jackson County

((MGN Image))
By Guest
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces minor delays on WV 62, Cottageville-Evans Road, beginning on Monday, June 28, according to Mike Foley, District Three Construction Engineer.

WV Paving will be resurfacing WV 62, Cottageville-Evans Road, beginning from the junction of Jackson CR 87/11, McIntyre Road, at milepost 9.10, to the junction of WV 87, at milepost 10.64. Crews will be working between the hours of 7:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. each day.

Flagging personnel and potentially a pilot truck will be present to maintain traffic flow; however, minor delays are expected.

The anticipated completion date is October 28. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could alter the project schedule.

