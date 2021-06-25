Plenty of changes in Williamstown Mayor’s first year

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - When you pass by the Williamstown City Building, nothing much has changed on the outside.

But inside, it’s gone through some major changes in the past 12 months.

e rewired, and replumbed, we tore down walls,” says Mayor Paul Jordan. “So we’re real proud of our new look at the city building and what we have.”

That’s just part of what’s been accomplished in Jordan’s first year in office, whose anniversary is July 1.

It, of course, is a year in which people locally and across the world have dealt with a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.

The latest round of American Recovery Act money totals $1.19 million for Williamstown.

“Trying to do things where people suffered, they have things to do now,” Jordan said Friday, “It’s given us funds for our infrastructure, along with some things we need for the water department.”

There’s also been progress made on improvements to Tomlinson Park, including handicapped access equipment for the playground. The city, like Parkersburg, has an ongoing project to demolish decaying homes.

One issue the city is exploring: what to do with the former Williamstown Elementary School, vacated after the new one opened in 2020.

“We want to make sure we can fund it, not just obtain the property,” the mayor says, “but do what we need to do to go forward for possibly, a disaster shelter, or work with the library folks to put the library there.”

Jordan, in his current term, has three more years to implement those ideas.

