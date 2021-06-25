Some lose thousands of dollars in items to the Thursday storage fire

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - “It’s a shame. It’s not right for this to have happened,” says Ryan Congrave.

Congrave is one of the people that had items stored in the units.

This storage unit on Williamstown Pike caught fire Thursday night.

The state fire marshal’s office says it started when the flames from a nearby burning brush pile spread to the facility.

“Stuff that we’ve had for years. Like our family heirlooms and all that stuff. And just priceless things that we can’t replace. And especially with my sister in the military, she lost a lot of her stuff,” says Congrave.

Congrave says that he lost thousands of dollars in property, and many of the items lost are irreplaceable.

“Probably a couple of thousands of dollars worth of stuff,” says Congrave. “It’s just heartbreaking because that was stuff that we were hoping to keep. Stuff from my mom especially that she’s had over the years that I was going to carry on to my generation and pass it down to the next generation below me.”

Fire officials say they expect to be out here cleaning up for the next few days.

That fire has been ruled accidental.

We have not been able to reach the owner of the facility.

