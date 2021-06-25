Storage building on Williamstown Pike catches on fire

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - A storage unit on Williamstown Pike catches on fire Thursday evening. It is Portview Mini Storage. Officials says it appears to be an accidental fire.

Wood County 911 got a call at 7:16 p.m. about it. Route 14 is shut down while crews try to put it out.

Waverly was the first to respond, and Williamstown, Deerwalk, Vienna, Belmont and Blennerhassett volunteer fire departments are helping them to put the fire out.

It’s not clear what is in the storage units or how badly they are damaged.

