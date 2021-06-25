Summer learning programs look different this year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Education stopped at Jefferson Elementary Friday morning.

This is all part of the department’s tour, getting a peak into summer learning programs. As you might expect, things look a little different this year.

Coordinator of Federal Programs Michelle Leftwich noted she’s seen more of a focus on social aspects of education.

She said, “A lot of the summer programs are focusing on that social emotional piece and getting students back together with their peers...,”

Of course, there’s also an effort to combat learning loss. For instance, Wood County Schools will be testing out reading and math interventionists at its space camp. The plan is for these interventionists to carry over into all middle schools next fall.

The school system’s summer programs have grown significantly this year and, according to Leftwich, students have had a positive response.

She said, “They don’t even realize that they’re spending so much time learning content because it’s such a fun, engaging atmosphere for them.”

Since the mask mandate was lifted, masks at Wood County summer learning programs are deemed optional, according to a Wood County spokesperson. All Covid protocol is based on state and West Virginia Department of Education Guidance.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.