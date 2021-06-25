This is Home: Gary Thomas honors ancestors with help from local veterans organization

LOWER SALEM, OHIO (WTAP) -One man’s father and grandfather may be gone but the Washington County Veterans Commission made sure these veterans are never forgotten.

“I loved my father and grandfather dearly.”

Gary Thomas, a Lower Salem resident, loves them so much that he wanted to honor them for serving our country. His Grandfather served in World War One and his father served in Korea as part of the US 27th Wolf Pound Regiment. He received a flag to honor his father but had no way of displaying it. That’s when the Washington County Veterans Commission came in.

“He said he was looking for somebody to install a flagpole to honor the legacy and service of his family,” Jared Smith, a representative for the Washington County Veterans Services said. “We were all on board in helping to achieve that mission in making it a success here.”

Smith and his daughter Liberty not only laid concrete to install the flagpole, but they also planted flowers around it for Thomas.

“I liked doing it even though some of it was really messy for Mr. Gary Thomas because it felt right,” Liberty said.

Thomas says hoisting the flag for the first time was an emotional moment.

“I appreciate these guys very much and I appreciate her.”

The Washington County Veterans Commission also hoisted a new American Flag for Thomas and held a small memorial service to honor his father and grandfather.

Thomas says he believes his grandfather was buried without military rights. Smith says the Veterans Commission is looking to see if this is the case. He says the commission will ensure his grandfather receives the rights he deserves if he was in fact not buried with military rights.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.