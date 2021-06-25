Advertisement

Warren school construction taking shape

(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - When Warren Local Schools resumes classes for the new school year, some students will be going to class in a brand-new school building. Others will be going to school in a building with a few changes.

Demolition work is in progress this summer on the structure which housed Warren High School for more than 60 years.

The middle school, which underwent extensive renovations six years ago, is going through more remodeling work this summer.

It’s $70 million worth of improvements: the ongoing result of a bond issue which was approved in the past decade.

”We had 60 years of graduates go through the old high school,” says Superintendent Kyle Newton. “We’re starting the new high school. The building itself needed renovations and things that really didn’t make sense to do. That’s why we decided to build a new high school.”

While a new high school is under roof, the football stadium is undergoing an extensive renovation in time for fall sports.

Superintendent Newton says 90% of the work should be completed by the time the 2021-22 school year begins.

