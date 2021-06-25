Advertisement

West Virvinia Central Credit Union supporting GoPacks for Independence Day

(WTAP News)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - GoPacks works to fight food insecurity by helping Marietta families access fresh, healthy foods. And from July 1-7, as a way to celebrate Independence Day, the West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union will double the impact of all donors by matching donations, dollar for dollar, up to $5,000. The effort is being referred to as the Independence from Food Insecurity Campaign.

“We are very excited to be launching our first matching campaign and the timing is perfect. When we think of the Fourth of July, we think of freedom. Our country is all about freedoms. However, not everyone in our country is free from food insecurity. Many do not know where their next meal will come from. We are ecstatic that West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union is partnering with us to ensure others have access to healthy food,” said Heather Warner, founder and director of GoPacks.

Additional information about GoPacks and its projects can be found here. Donations can be made online here or by mailing a check to GoPacks, 501 Fourth Street, Marietta, OH 45750.

