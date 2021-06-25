Wreck sends one to the hospital in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - One man was taken to a hospital following a single vehicle wreck on Route 2 near Bull Run Road in Wood County Friday morning.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office said a pick up truck went off the right side of the road and landed on its side, trapping the driver inside.

First responders cut the roof off of the truck and removed him.

He was then taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark by St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services.

Sheriff Steve Stephens said the driver’s injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

