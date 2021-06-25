Advertisement

Wreck sends one to the hospital in Wood County

The aftermath of a single vehicle wreck on Route 2 in Wood County Friday morning.
The aftermath of a single vehicle wreck on Route 2 in Wood County Friday morning.(Kaitlin Kulich)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - One man was taken to a hospital following a single vehicle wreck on Route 2 near Bull Run Road in Wood County Friday morning.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office said a pick up truck went off the right side of the road and landed on its side, trapping the driver inside.

First responders cut the roof off of the truck and removed him.

He was then taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark by St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services.

Sheriff Steve Stephens said the driver’s injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LongHorn Steakhouse coming to Vienna
LongHorn Steakhouse coming to Vienna
Storage building catches on fire on Williamstown Pike.
Storage building on Williamstown Pike catches on fire
Man pleads guilty to role in Jackson County, West Virginia heroin conspiracy
Cows on I-64 in Cabell County
I-64 back open after tractor-trailer rollover crash involving runaway cows
Birds across the South and Midwest are dying from an unusual and unexplained illness.
DNR warns of illness in birds

Latest News

Forecast for June 25th
Forecast for June 25th
Dave Fleming and Thomas Battle
Gardening With Dave Fleming, Vol. II, 6/25/21
Restaurant files suit
Wake Up, Suit questions authority of Marietta Main Street in DORA promotion, 6/25/21
Dave Fleming and Brittany Morgan
Gardening With Dave Fleming, Vol. I, 6/25/21
West Virvinia Central Credit Union supporting GoPacks for Independence Day