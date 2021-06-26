Out MOV hosts first Pride in the Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Live music, fun gift giveaways, and colorful outfits filled city park on Saturday, June 26th in Parkersburg. It was all part of OUT MOV’s very first pride in the park festival. An event that Liz Hamperian, Board President for OUT MOV, says was needed this summer more than ever.

“There’s been a buzz about this for weeks because there has truly been nothing,” Hamperian said.

“And, you know, it’s been an isolating year for everybody but for LGBTQ people, especially young people who may not be in friendly homes this has been an extremely difficult year and the kids are especially excited to be here today.”

One of those excited kids is Parkersburg student Greyson Jenkins.

“I see a lot of people that I know and it’s just really nice to celebrate everything West Virginia is great about and that everybody has their own opinion,” Jenkins said.

Free covid vaccinations, HIV testing, and Hepatitis vaccinations were available at the event and Hamperian says as the newest LGBTQ plus nonprofit in the MOV, they hope to continue to partner with other community organizations to provide social and educational events to the community.

