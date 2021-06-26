Williamstown falls in Class A Baseball Semi-Final
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -
Williamstown’s Cinderella story comes to a close after a long hard-fought battle at Appalachian Power Park, as they fall to Moorefield 8-7.
The Yellow Jackets of Williamstown jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, and Moorefield walked them down, eventually taking a 5-4 lead in the fifth inning.
Williamstown responded to go up 7-5 heading into the final frame.
Moorefield had the bases loaded, and Jayden Moore hits a ball off the wall and left, to score two runs to take the walk-off victory.
Williamstown finishes the season 17-12, while Moorefield will look to play for it’s third straight Class A Championship against Man on Saturday.
