Crews battling structure fire in Belpre

Smoke rolls out from the scene of a fire on Beach Drive in Belpre, Ohio.
Smoke rolls out from the scene of a fire on Beach Drive in Belpre, Ohio.(Hannah Stutler)
By Zach Shrivers and Hannah Stutler
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Firefighters are battling a structure fire on Beach Drive in Belpre Sunday evening.

WTAP has a reported on the scene who said there is significant smoke coming from the structure and she had seen flames coming from the home.

Belpre Volunteer Fire Department, Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department and Dunham Township Volunteer Fire Department are all on scene.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

