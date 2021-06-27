Crews battling structure fire in Belpre

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Firefighters are battling a structure fire on Beach Drive in Belpre Sunday evening.

WTAP has a reported on the scene who said there is significant smoke coming from the structure and she had seen flames coming from the home.

Belpre Volunteer Fire Department, Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department and Dunham Township Volunteer Fire Department are all on scene.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

