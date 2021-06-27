Fireworks may trigger flashbacks for veterans

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 4th of July is quickly approaching, and you may have already heard fireworks across the area. While fireworks are a part of many summer celebrations, they can cause stress for local veterans.

The sudden booms and bangs of fireworks can trigger flashbacks and bring back painful memories for combat veterans.

“I work with veterans and have since 1993, all combat veterans, and I just had the opportunity to, last evening in my group setting, to actually ask that question to a person,” Rick Stanley, Licensed Professional Counselor, Counseling and Wellness Center, said. “We had 20 guys here, and every one of them said that they were bothered and upset by the noise.”

Stanley says that preparedness is a big factor in helping veterans relieve some of the anxiety associated with fireworks.

There are a few more things veterans can do to help cope with the sound of fireworks.

“Some of the things they could do, for example, you could always use earplugs, you could always turn on fans or television sets or radios,” Stanley explained. “You could also put on sound machines, things of that nature. But, the most important statement that you just said was being prepared if they know when and where it makes it a lot easier.”

Stanley said for veterans to prepare for the fireworks, they need to know when and where fireworks will be set off.

