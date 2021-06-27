Advertisement

Wood County Commissioner supports Recovery Act money for PSD consolidation

(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission may consider using American Recovery Act money to reach a long-time goal of Commission President Blair Couch.

Couch, for years, has proposed consolidating some of the county’s smaller public service districts.

In particular, it’s been a goal of his since county commissions were given the authority to handle rate increase requests from the PSD’s a few years ago.

Lubeck and Claywood Park Public Service Districts have been before the commission with rate requests-in some cases, more than once-in recent years.

”Claywood Park and Lubeck are large PSD’s,” Couch told us this past week. “But the Public Service Commission in Charleston thinks it’s a worthy goal, and we’re going to involve them in that so we can do it correctly. I think there’s inherent cost savings.”

The commission last summer discussed the idea with representatives of the West Virginia Public Service Commission, while Lubeck at the time had a rate hike proposal pending before the county.

Commissioners will discuss the consolidation idea at their meeting Monday morning.

