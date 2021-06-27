Wood County Emergency Communications holds annual Field Day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Amateur Radio operators with Wood County Emergency Communications geared up today to participate in the American Radio Relay League’s annual Field Day.

The event is a training exercise that gives Wood County Amateur Radio operators the chance to test their emergency communications equipment and fine-tune their emergency communication skills.

“It is a shakedown, basically, a training exercise for learning how to set up emergency communications in a disaster, if something were to happen, although we don’t have earthquakes, and tornadoes, and all,” Ken Harris, Director of Wood County Emergency Communications explained. “But if it does happen, we have the capability of putting emergency communications back in operation.”

During Field Day, the operators can set up field radio communication stations, get on the air and contact thousands of other operators across the U.S. and Canada.

The event lasts until Sunday, June 27th at 2 p.m.

