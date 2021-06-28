Advertisement

Amish put faith in God’s will and herd immunity over vaccine

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By JOHN SEEWER
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The COVID-19 vaccination drive is falling far behind in the deeply religious and conservative Amish communities across the U.S. The Amish don’t have any religious beliefs that forbid them from getting vaccines. But experts say their mistrust of the government and wariness about preventive medicine are fueling the low rates.

Another factor they say is the widespread skepticism in the rural places where the Amish live. Public health officials are trying to combat that. They’ve put up billboards, posters and reached out to bishops in Amish churches. But that has done little to increase vaccinations among the Amish.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke rolls out from the scene of a fire on Beach Drive in Belpre, Ohio.
UPDATE: Fire destroys house in Belpre
Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly crash in the early morning hours of June 27.
One dead following motorcycle wreck in Wood County
Valley Gem gets stuck on sand bar.
UPDATE: Valley Gem freed from sand bar
Two arrested after hiding from police
The fireworks show typically attracts a couple thousand people, according to the fair board...
Washington County Fairgrounds fireworks show cancelled

Latest News

Forecast for June 28th
Forecast for June 28th
WTAP News @ 11 - State trooper to fill Householder's seat
WTAP News @ 11 - State trooper to fill Householder's seat
WTAP News @ 11 - Marshall football gives back
WTAP News @ 11 - Marshall football gives back
WTAP News @ 11 - Washington County Fairgrounds fireworks show cancelled
WTAP News @ 11 - Washington County Fairgrounds fireworks show cancelled