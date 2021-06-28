Gov. Mike Dewine signs executive order allowing college athletes to earn money off of name, image and likeness

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio governor Mike Dewine signed an executive order giving college athletes a chance to earn money off of their name, image and likeness.

Dewine called the order “time sensitive” because the NCAA is expected to rule on name, image, likeness use this Thursday.

Ohio is the 18th state in the country to give athletes the ability to earn money through these means.

Colleges are no longer allowed to punish or restrict athletes from receiving endorsements and professional representation.

Dewine made sure to take these steps so that, in his words, the state of Ohio would not be at a disadvantage.

“Athletes will naturally want to go to college in states where they earn money and remain eligible to play. Without setting these rules, Ohio college athletic programs would be at a severe disadvantage,” says Dewine.

College athletes will still need to report their endorsements and representation to the college.

There are some endorsements that athletes are not allowed to give, like to casinos, gaming, and makers of controlled substances.

