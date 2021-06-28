Advertisement

Obituary: Betty Eloise Nichols

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Guest
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Betty Eloise Nichols, 88, of Williamstown, WV, died on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on December 19, 1932 in Alma, WV, to Cheerful and Lillie Ash.

She was a graduate of Tyler County High School. Betty loved to quilt, not only for family but for anyone that wanted one, she was well known for her quilts.

She is survived by two children, Kevin Nichols (Carolyn), Penny Spohn (Carl); and three grandchildren, Kevin, Autumn and Amber.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray Nichols; and two sons, Michael and Patrick Nichols.

Private family graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Betty’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke rolls out from the scene of a fire on Beach Drive in Belpre, Ohio.
UPDATE: Fire destroys house in Belpre
Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly crash in the early morning hours of June 27.
One dead following motorcycle wreck in Wood County
Valley Gem stuck near Devola
Zachary Irvin
New human trafficking task force serves first warrant
The fireworks show typically attracts a couple thousand people, according to the fair board...
Washington County Fairgrounds fireworks show cancelled

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Mystie Darlene DePue
Dollie Eaton
Obituary: Dollie Stalnaker Eaton
Kenneth Spence
Obituary: Kenneth W. “Kenny” Spence
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Tena G. Slusher