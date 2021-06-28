Obituary: Betty Eloise Nichols

Betty Eloise Nichols, 88, of Williamstown, WV, died on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on December 19, 1932 in Alma, WV, to Cheerful and Lillie Ash.

She was a graduate of Tyler County High School. Betty loved to quilt, not only for family but for anyone that wanted one, she was well known for her quilts.

She is survived by two children, Kevin Nichols (Carolyn), Penny Spohn (Carl); and three grandchildren, Kevin, Autumn and Amber.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray Nichols; and two sons, Michael and Patrick Nichols.

Private family graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown.

Private family graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown.

