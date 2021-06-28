Obituary: Carolyn Sue “Susie” Jenkins

Carolyn Sue “Susie” Jenkins, 61, of Munday, WV departed this life Saturday, June 26, 2021 peacefully at her son’s residence in Macfarlan, WV, surrounded by loving family.

Susie was born on August 30, 1959 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Willie and Patricia Ellen (Richmond) McGuire.

Susie loved to sit and be with family. She enjoyed the social life, watching birds, and was a great cook. Susie was known for being a caring person, and never knowing a stranger.

Susie is survived by her step son, Mark Jenkins of Parkersburg, WV; sons, Timothy Ray Jenkins of Macfarlan, WV, Michael Anthony Jenkins of Munday, WV, and Johnny Matthew Jenkins (Samantha Ann McCray) of Dutchman, WV; siblings, Patricia Eilen Richmond (Sam) of Smithville, WV, Bob McGuire (Karen) of Smithville, WV, Linda D. Smith (Eugene) of Smithville, WV, Mancel Lee McGuire (Michelle Hurley) of Creston, WV, and Leona May Haught (Jimmy) of Smithville, WV; granddaughters, Kiara Petry (Carl), Destiny Montgomery, Patience Jenkins, and Brooklyn Jenkins; grandsons, Derek Montgomery, Ethan McCray, Timothy “TJ” Jenkins, and Jackson Jenkins; and two great granddaughters, and one great grandson.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ralph Graden Jenkins; sons Randall and Ralph Jenkins; brother, Willie McGuire; and 3 loving aunts and 2 uncles.

Funeral services will be held at 1pm Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV with Pastor Mike Hardbarger officiating. Burial will follow in the Nutter Cemetery in Macfarlan, WV. Visitation will take place 12pm – 1pm before the service on Wednesday.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

