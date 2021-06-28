Advertisement

Obituary: Dr. Baesuk Lee

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Guest
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Dr. Baesuk Lee, 91 of Cincinnati, Ohio formerly of Marietta, Ohio died at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati on June 26, 2021.  He was born in Hamhung, North Korea and was the son of the late Senggoom Lee and Inbok Kim.  He was a member of the American Medical Association and was a longtime very caring practicing physician in the Marietta, Ohio area for several years. Following his retirement in Marietta, he moved to the Cincinnati area where he was very active in community activities including the Veteran’s Affairs.  He was a member of the Sycamore Presbyterian Church in Cincinnati.

Survivors include his wife of over 65 years, Miyong To Lee, a daughter, Unmi (James) Albertz of Cincinnati, Ohio, son, Dr. John (Cathy) Lee of Marietta, Ohio, daughter, Erin (James) Noll of New York, grandchildren, Megan, David, Claire, Christian, Alexander, and Matthew, two great grandchildren, Owen and MacKenzie.  Several brothers and sisters survive him in the United States and Korea.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.

Services will be on Thursday at 2:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Reverend David Smith officiating.  Burial will follow in the Eastlawn Cemetery, Reno, Ohio.  Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Military honors will be conducted by the VFW and American Legion Posts in Marietta, Ohio.

In lieu of other remembrances, donations to the Marietta Memorial Hospital Foundation, Marietta, Ohio.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

