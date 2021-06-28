Obituary: Eunice Eileen Rowell

Eunice Eileen Rowell, 87, of Williamstown, WV, died on Sunday, June 27, 2021. She was born on April 12, 1934, in Parkersburg, WV to Hugh and Pauline Brookover Sutton.

She is survived by her husband, Billy Dean Rowell, whom she married on April 17, 1954; two daughters, Pam Springman (Don) and Brenda Rainwater (Brian); four grandchildren, Jacob Springman (Amber), Jessica Pletcher (Cody), Megan Wood (Ben) and Wesley Rainwater; great grandchildren, Lily, Isaac and Rhys; brother, Dwayne “Pete” Sutton (Carol); and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Inez “Poots” Caplinger, Raymond “Pud” Sutton, Sherman “Tink” Sutton and Darrell “Sipe” Sutton.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until time of services on Thursday. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown.

Her family would like to thank all her caregivers at Eagle Pointe and her home caregivers, Tina Davis and Kathy Mayer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed in her memory to the WV Alzheimer’s Association, 1218 Market St, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Eunice's family

