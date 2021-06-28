Advertisement

Obituary: Michael Austin Garner

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Guest
Published: Jun. 28, 2021
Michael Austin Garner, 75, of Washington, WV passed away June 27, 2021 at WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

He was born May 25, 1946, a son of the late Claude Garner and Thirza Allman.

Michael was a truck driver. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with his friends and his family.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his son, Shayne Garner; grandchildren, Kyle Garner, Nicholas Garner, Justin Rhodes; great-grandson, Brice Rhodes.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Troy and his daughter-in-law, Casey.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday June 30, 2021 at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Garner family.

