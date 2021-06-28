Advertisement

Obituary: Mystie Darlene DePue

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Guest
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mystie Darlene DePue, 43, of Spencer, died Friday, June 25, 2021, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.

She was born January 11, 1978, at Spencer, the daughter of Dottie Jean Harris of Spencer and the late Jack F. Harris.

Mystie was a former office manager and liaison for Long Fork Campground, Walton. She was a certified pool technician and a strong advocate for the “The Teal Ladies,” a closed support group for women with gyne cancer or pre-cancerous cells.

She was a charter member of the Roane County High School FFA and 1996 graduate of RCHS.

In addition to her mother, survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Holly Elizabeth DePue and Alex Taylor of Spencer; granddaughter, Faith Taylor; brother, Danny Harris; and her dog, King Louie.

There will be a celebration of life service held at 6:00 p.m. Monday, June 28 at the Ferrell Cemetery, Vicars Ridge.

Memorial donations are preferred to the Roane County Humane Society.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke rolls out from the scene of a fire on Beach Drive in Belpre, Ohio.
UPDATE: Fire destroys house in Belpre
Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly crash in the early morning hours of June 27.
One dead following motorcycle wreck in Wood County
Valley Gem stuck near Devola
Zachary Irvin
New human trafficking task force serves first warrant
The fireworks show typically attracts a couple thousand people, according to the fair board...
Washington County Fairgrounds fireworks show cancelled

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Betty Eloise Nichols
Dollie Eaton
Obituary: Dollie Stalnaker Eaton
Kenneth Spence
Obituary: Kenneth W. “Kenny” Spence
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Tena G. Slusher