Obituary: Mystie Darlene DePue

Mystie Darlene DePue, 43, of Spencer, died Friday, June 25, 2021, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.

She was born January 11, 1978, at Spencer, the daughter of Dottie Jean Harris of Spencer and the late Jack F. Harris.

Mystie was a former office manager and liaison for Long Fork Campground, Walton. She was a certified pool technician and a strong advocate for the “The Teal Ladies,” a closed support group for women with gyne cancer or pre-cancerous cells.

She was a charter member of the Roane County High School FFA and 1996 graduate of RCHS.

In addition to her mother, survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Holly Elizabeth DePue and Alex Taylor of Spencer; granddaughter, Faith Taylor; brother, Danny Harris; and her dog, King Louie.

There will be a celebration of life service held at 6:00 p.m. Monday, June 28 at the Ferrell Cemetery, Vicars Ridge.

Memorial donations are preferred to the Roane County Humane Society.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

