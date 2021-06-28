Advertisement

Obituary: Valerie Lynn Williams

Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Valerie Lynn Williams, 67, of Elizabeth WV passed away June 20th 2021 after a long battle with cancer.

She is survived by her son John Robinson of Elizabeth, daughter Denise(Ray) Vernon of Parkersburg, sisters Angela Neal of Elizabeth, Deva Frye of Parkersburg, and Vivian Wyman of Minerva. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Valerie is preceded in death by her parents Preston and Opal Neal of Palestine, WV and her daughter Teresa Lynn Litchlyter.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Creation Society.

There will be no service per her wishes.

