Obituary: Wesley “Buck” Balser

Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wesley “Buck” Balser, of Parkersburg, passed away June 24, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born June 20, 1962, a son to the late Earl and Clara Patterson Balser. Wesley was an outdoorsman, always enjoying time in the mountains and mudding with friends and family. He will be missed.

Surviving Buck is his son Bryan Balser (Rebecca); siblings Daniel L Balser, Judy Booth, Larry Balser, Ronnie Balser, Sue Ann Wilcox, George H Balser, and Paula Lyons; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings Jim, Jay, Randy, and Rhonda.

Buck’s remains will be cremated, and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date at the family’s convenience.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

