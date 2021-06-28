One dead following motorcycle wreck in Wood County

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man has died following an overnight motorcycle crash in Wood County.

It happened near the 19.5 mile marker on Route 50.

Dispatchers said authorities arrived on scene around 12:00 a.m. Sunday.

Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens identified Timothy Harvey, 64, as the man who died.

Stephens said Harvey was the only person on the motorcycle and no other vehicles were involved.

The Wood County Crash Team is investigating the cause of the crash.

