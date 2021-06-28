Advertisement

One dead following motorcycle wreck in Wood County

Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly crash in the early morning hours of June 27.
By Zach Shrivers and Laura Bowen
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man has died following an overnight motorcycle crash in Wood County.

It happened near the 19.5 mile marker on Route 50.

Dispatchers said authorities arrived on scene around 12:00 a.m. Sunday.

Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens identified Timothy Harvey, 64, as the man who died.

Stephens said Harvey was the only person on the motorcycle and no other vehicles were involved.

The Wood County Crash Team is investigating the cause of the crash.

