One person taken to the hospital from vehicle rollover on OH 550

One man has been taken to the hospital following a single vehicle wreck on OH 550 Monday morning.
One man has been taken to the hospital following a single vehicle wreck on OH 550 Monday morning.
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - One person has been taken to the hospital following a single vehicle rollover on State Route 550 in Washington County.

It happened near Giffin Road Monday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said the truck involved was heading east on 550 when it crossed the center line and drove off the left side of the road and struck an embankment.

It then overturned onto its top.

The driver was pulled from the vehicle by the Barlow Volunteer Fire Department and taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash, but they said only one vehicle and one driver were involved.

Stick with us as we learn more.

