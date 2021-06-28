Parkersburg Pride hosts Pride Month party

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Pride hosted a party on Sunday to celebrate Pride Month at the Southwood Park pool.

The event included activities for families, pizza, prizes, and more. According to a member of the organization’s board of directors, there were around 200 attendees over the course of the day, and it was well received.

“Prior to the pandemic, we were holding events like this every three months or so, about four times a year...To provide a low-cost or free event for the LGBTQ to come, feel safe, and enjoy socialization,” the board member said. “It’s an opportunity for people to get together and feel comfortable within themselves, and enjoy the company of other people who feel the same way,” she added.

The organization will be hosting a number of additional upcoming events, as well. PrideFest at City Park will be held October 2 to kick off LGBTQ History Month. HallowQueen, a costumed masquerade party and show, will be held November 6. And Drag Bingo will take place December 3. Tickets for those events will begin to be available later in the summer, on the organization’s website.

These events follow Out MOV’s Pride in the Park, which took place Saturday.

“It’s a really wonderful experience to live in the Parkersburg area at this point in time, where we have multiple groups working to normalize and push for acceptance and inclusion for the LGBTQ community,” the board member added.

