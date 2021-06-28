Valley Gem stuck near Devola

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities said a sternwheeler is stuck near the Devola Dam Sunday night.

Devola Volunteer Fire Company Chief Harold Newlan said the Valley Gem is stuck on a sand bar.

He said the Marietta Fire Department has its boat in the water assisting.

Newlan said “it was his understanding” that passengers had been removed from the Valley Gem and crews are working on getting the sternwheeler unstuck.

