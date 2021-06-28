Advertisement

Washington County Fairgrounds fireworks show cancelled

The fireworks show typically attracts a couple thousand people, according to the fair board...
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The fireworks show at the Washington County Fairgrounds have been cancelled.

WTAP spoke with the Fair Board President Kurt Bohlen about the situation.

The sky above the fairgrounds is typically filled with fireworks - the bleachers filled with faces looking up. However, due to costs, that won’t happen this year. Because scheduling for the tractor-pull only worked out for the fourth, the price of fireworks doubled. To be specific, the fair board typically spends about $5,000 on fireworks. The minimum cost for the fourth of July this year is $10,000, according to Bohlen.

This comes during a time in which the fair board faces Covid’s financial hit. Bohlen said, on top of that, with the tighter budget this year, the board decided to focus on the fair.

“We apologize but our priority is to the youth of Washington County, the youth that’s involved in 4H and FFA projects and that...that is our first priority,” he said.

Bohlen is hoping the fair will look the same as usual this year. However, there is the possibility that, with stricter state inspection guidelines, there may be fewer rides. Still, the board is aiming for 12 to 14.

