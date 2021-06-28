Advertisement

Water service to be temporarily disrupted in Parkersburg neighborhood

(Pixabay)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg neighborhood will experience disruptions in its water services this Tuesday.

The Parkersburg Utility Board-Water Division said customers in the Quincy Hill Booster Station service area will experience disruptions in their water service while a fire hydrant and water valve are replaced.

The work will start at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Hillcrest Terrace and Jackson Avenue.

The utility board said the disruptions will affect customers on Quincy Street, Jackson Avenue, Camden Place, Hillcrest Terrace, 10 1/2 Street, Madison Avenue, John Street, Welles Circle, and Highland Street.

Water services will be restored to customers as soon as the work is complete.

