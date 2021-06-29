California adds West Virginia to ban list for state-funded travel

NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - The recent bill that was signed into law by Governor Jim Justice, stating that transgender athletes cannot compete in female sports from middle school through college, has now brought upon a ban from California.

The state of California has added 5 more states, including West Virginia, to the list of places where state-funded travel is banned due to laws they find discriminatory toward the LGBTQIA+ community.

Governor Justice stated during his Tuesday briefing that although he doesn’t agree with some of California’s legislation he welcomes anyone to West Virginia with open arms.

“I don’t think West Virginia in anyway wants to be California, but we welcome all the California folks here and if they came, they’d see exactly what they’re missing in California. They’d see loving and appreciating people, they’d see kindness like you can’t imagine,” Justice said.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey also commenting on the recent band stating, “States should not penalize other states because of policy differences.”

But the executive director of Fairness West Virginia, Andrew Schneider says this could affect the state in the long run.

“This law is affecting both our state’s reputation and our economy, in terms of businesses who will decide not to move here or young people who decide to move away because they want to live in a more inclusive place,” said.

Schneider also stated that he believes this new law is harmful to transgender kids, as they are subject to higher rates of suicide and depression.

California placed the ban on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.