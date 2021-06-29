Fiber optic cable installation scheduled on I-77

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces a fiber optic cable installation on I-77, on Wednesday, July 7, and/or Thursday, July 8, according to Joseph Sheets, District Three Utilities Supervisor.

Vertek, working for Armstrong, will be installing a fiber optic cable on I-77 beginning at milepost 158.8, in both north and southbound lanes. They will cross over I-77 at 7 different locations, consecutively. Crews will begin working at 7:00 P.M. and it will last approximately 30 minutes.

The police will be performing a rolling roadblock in both the north and southbound lanes on I-77 to allow for the safe installation of the fiber optic cable. Minor delays are possible from utilizing the rolling roadblock. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

