Advertisement

Fiber optic cable installation scheduled on I-77

((MGN Image))
By Guest
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces a fiber optic cable installation on I-77, on Wednesday, July 7, and/or Thursday, July 8, according to Joseph Sheets, District Three Utilities Supervisor.

Vertek, working for Armstrong, will be installing a fiber optic cable on I-77 beginning at milepost 158.8, in both north and southbound lanes. They will cross over I-77 at 7 different locations, consecutively. Crews will begin working at 7:00 P.M. and it will last approximately 30 minutes.

The police will be performing a rolling roadblock in both the north and southbound lanes on I-77 to allow for the safe installation of the fiber optic cable. Minor delays are possible from utilizing the rolling roadblock. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly crash in the early morning hours of June 27.
One dead following motorcycle wreck in Wood County
One man has been taken to the hospital following a single vehicle wreck on OH 550 Monday morning.
One person taken to the hospital from vehicle rollover on Ohio 550
Two arrested after hiding from police
Valley Gem gets stuck on sand bar.
UPDATE: Valley Gem freed from sand bar
This is what is left of Mary Anne and Doug Ketelsen's home in Belpre
UPDATE: Fire destroys house in Belpre

Latest News

Forecast for June 29th
Forecast for June 29th
Water line flushing scheduled in Mineral Wells
Police Chief Williams says he is concerned about safety.
UPDATE: Third reading of Golf Cart Ordinance passed by Belpre Council
These veterans want to change Senator Manchin's opinion on the For the People Act.
New veterans coalition has message for Senator Manchin