Advertisement

Hallmark allows people to send personalized cards from their phones

The company announced “sign and send” technology, where people can create cards, complete with...
The company announced “sign and send” technology, where people can create cards, complete with handwritten messages.(Source: Hallmark Cards, Inc./CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hallmark is allowing people to make cards for family and friends by phone.

The company announced “Sign & Send” technology, which allows people to create cards complete with handwritten messages.

Users choose a Hallmark card and then upload a photo of a personal message.

Hallmark takes the personal message and puts it together as a physical card, which it will stamp and send to the recipient at no additional charge.

Hallmark officials say this will allow people to “put more care into the world.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly crash in the early morning hours of June 27.
One dead following motorcycle wreck in Wood County
One man has been taken to the hospital following a single vehicle wreck on OH 550 Monday morning.
One person taken to the hospital from vehicle rollover on Ohio 550
Two arrested after hiding from police
Valley Gem gets stuck on sand bar.
UPDATE: Valley Gem freed from sand bar
This is what is left of Mary Anne and Doug Ketelsen's home in Belpre
UPDATE: Fire destroys house in Belpre

Latest News

Forecast for June 29th
Forecast for June 29th
Extreme heat is causing roadways to buckle in Washington state.
Extreme heat in Washington state is causing roadways to buckle
Law enforcement in Raleigh, N.C., is advising people to stay away from the loose cobra.
Venomous snake on the loose in North Carolina capital
Lunch from home.
Parkersburg Housing Authority providing free summer meals to children
Venmo is changing the way its fees work. Instant transfers may cost more.
Venmo to increase fees on instant transfers, other services