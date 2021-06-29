Advertisement

Hiser reacts to name, image, likeness executive order and what it means for Marietta College athletes

Hiser reacts to name, image, likeness executive order and what it means for Marietta College athletes(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - After one day of governor Mike Dewine’s executive order to allow athletes to earn revenue off of their name, likeness and image, we asked Marietta College athletic director, Larry Hiser what this could mean for the pioneer athletes.

Hiser does see the recruiting landscape changing with athletes wanting to go somewhere that can offer them adequate benefits.

Especially in parts of division three college sports.

Hiser says that although this is still a lucrative opportunity for division one players, student-athletes at Marietta College can find themselves in an area where they can benefit in their community.

“Marietta is actually uniquely positioned where it could actually have an impact on us. Because we’re in kind of a market that has an economy of its own that can impact our student-athletes. And people in Marietta care about Marietta athletics. If I was in a division three college in Columbus, people in Columbus can’t really see the economic value of a division three athlete to them. Because all they can see is Ohio State,” says Hiser.

Hiser does believe that some athletes will benefit more than others still based on the sport they play.

