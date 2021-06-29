Advertisement

Kayaker finds plastic bin containing man’s body at Ohio lake

The Delaware County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office said Monday that a kayaker had discovered a body...
The Delaware County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office said Monday that a kayaker had discovered a body inside a large bin while on Alum Creek Lake.(Delaware County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a kayaker picking up trash and debris at an Ohio lake ended up finding a man’s body in a plastic storage container.

The Delaware County sheriff’s office says the kayaker called authorities at about 8:30 a.m. Monday to report finding the large bin in Alum Creek Lake and seeing what appeared to be a human leg inside.

Crews worked Monday to recover the bin from the water and confirmed that the bin contained the body of a man.

Officials said the body would be taken to the Montgomery County coroner’s office for evaluation.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is taking part in the investigation.

Update: At this moment we are unable to provide very many specifics regarding the description… We shared what we could...

Posted by Delaware County, OHIO, Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly crash in the early morning hours of June 27.
One dead following motorcycle wreck in Wood County
One man has been taken to the hospital following a single vehicle wreck on OH 550 Monday morning.
One person taken to the hospital from vehicle rollover on Ohio 550
Two arrested after hiding from police
Valley Gem gets stuck on sand bar.
UPDATE: Valley Gem freed from sand bar
This is what is left of Mary Anne and Doug Ketelsen's home in Belpre
UPDATE: Fire destroys house in Belpre

Latest News

Forecast for June 29th
Forecast for June 29th
FILE - This Thursday, June 24, 2021, file photo, shows a sister building of a condominium that...
Fears aside, no ‘mass exodus’ from collapsed Florida building’s twin
A California man spent his weekend in the hospital after being bitten by a great white shark....
Man bit by great white shark while snorkeling off Calif. beach
A mama bear and her cubs took a dip at a South Lake Tahoe beach.
Mama bear and cubs surprise Calif. beachgoers
A dangerous situation in Ceres, Calif., was caught on video.
VIDEO: Car careens into gas pump, causes fire