Marietta Fire Dept. gets training in while retrieving sunken car in Muskingum

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Fire Department went into the Muskingum River this morning to retrieve a car and what they called a “separate entity sighted at the bottom.

The fire department was at the west side docks at eight in the morning.

Authorities were alerted of the submerged vehicle by fisherman a few days earlier.

During this time, the fire department had their divers on hand hooking lines to the car underwater and attempting to bring up the vehicle.

Officials say it was a blend of training for the newer firefighters who had never done this before, as well as a chance for experienced divers to showcase what they do in these situations.

“It’s a high-risk operation for our divers because there’s different hazards and debris in the water that they have to take into account. So, unless there’s a life safety hazard, they’ll take the operation very slowly and carefully just to make sure they account for all safety hazards,” says Marietta Fire chief, C.W. Durham.

Marietta police says that the vehicle is a 2004 Saturn that was stolen back in 2005.

And that the car has been in the water since February of that same year.

There was nothing found inside.

