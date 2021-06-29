New esports venue opens in Vienna

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A new esports venue has opened in Vienna.

Fusion eSports and Gaming owner Christopher Erb cut the ribbon to his new business Tuesday afternoon.

The venue is similar to an arcade, but features four virtual reality headsets, gaming computers, consoles, and space for tabletop gaming.

Erb said he has dreamed of opening a venue like Fusion for a long time and he hopes to work with school esports teams in the future.

Fusion eSports and Gaming is located in the 1500 block of Grand Central Avenue, behind Gift Gallery of Vienna.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.