Advertisement

Obituary: Denise Ann Fought

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Guest
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Denise Ann Fought , 61, of Davisville passed away June 24, 2021 at the Camden-Clark Medical Center.

Denise was born on February 5, 1960 in  Weirton, WV.

Funeral services will be Saturday 1:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday 12-1pm at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly crash in the early morning hours of June 27.
One dead following motorcycle wreck in Wood County
One man has been taken to the hospital following a single vehicle wreck on OH 550 Monday morning.
One person taken to the hospital from vehicle rollover on Ohio 550
Two arrested after hiding from police
Valley Gem gets stuck on sand bar.
UPDATE: Valley Gem freed from sand bar
This is what is left of Mary Anne and Doug Ketelsen's home in Belpre
UPDATE: Fire destroys house in Belpre

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Helen Violet Leitner Whiteley
Rodney Gill
Obituary: Rodney Lee “Rod” Gill
Ralph Chevalier
Obituary: Ralph Harold Chevalier
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Jones Sims