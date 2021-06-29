Obituary: Denise Ann Fought

Denise Ann Fought , 61, of Davisville passed away June 24, 2021 at the Camden-Clark Medical Center.

Denise was born on February 5, 1960 in Weirton, WV.

Funeral services will be Saturday 1:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday 12-1pm at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

