Obituary: Denise Ann Fought
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Denise Ann Fought , 61, of Davisville passed away June 24, 2021 at the Camden-Clark Medical Center.
Denise was born on February 5, 1960 in Weirton, WV.
Funeral services will be Saturday 1:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Saturday 12-1pm at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
