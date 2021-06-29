Obituary: Helen Violet Leitner Whiteley

Helen Violet Leitner Whiteley, 81, of Whipple, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday (June 29, 2021) at Arbors of Marietta after a long illness.

Helen was born January 6, 1940 to Albert and Rosella Leitner, in Groveton, PA. She attended Robinson Township High School and graduated from Montour High School in 1957. She married her husband, Kenneth “Raymond” Whiteley, on November 16, 1957 at Saint Martha’s Catholic Church in Groveton. They moved to the farm outside of Whipple and raised their family in the home at the end of what is now called “Whiteley Road” where they remained the rest of their days.

Helen’s first responsibility was to her family. She worked outside the home as a Nutrition Aide for the Washington County Extension Service. She also worked for Washington Morgan Community Action at the Lower Salem Senior Nutrition Site, and later on numerous senior and home health programs before retiring. Helen was a long time member of the Whipple Good Neighbors Club and volunteered with the Board of Elections for many years.

Helen was a parishioner of St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Harriettsville, and later the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Assumption in Marietta where she was devoted to Eucharistic Adoration and many Bible studies. Helen was known for her love of gardening and good food from her own kitchen where many family meals flowed from her hands.

She is survived by seven children, Mark Whiteley of Whipple, Mary Whiteley of Lancaster, Melinda (Rocky) Walters of Ellenboro, WV, Michael (Lisa) Whiteley of Whipple, Mia (Mike) Morrison of Marietta, Matthew (Justina) Whiteley of Springboro, and Mack (Jami) Whiteley of Yulee, FL. She is also survived by fourteen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and one brother, Frank (Carol) Leitner of Stewardstown, PA.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, in 2009; her parents and her siblings Roy, Mary Jane, Alberta, Patricia, and Albert; her daughter-in-law, Patricia McIntyre Whiteley in 2017; and many beloved extended family members.

McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be on Friday, July 2 at 8:30 followed by the Mass of Christian burial, 10 a.m. at the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Assumption in Marietta. Burial will follow at Salem Township Cemetery and a community meal at the Lower Salem Community Hall. Messages of sympathy may be emailed to condolences@Lankfordfh.com.

