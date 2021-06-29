Advertisement

Obituary: Madeline June Godfrey

Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Madeline June Godfrey, 89 of Grantsville, WV went home to be with the Lord on June 27, 2021. June was married for 50 years to Dolan Godfrey who preceded her in death in 2001.

June was born June 1, 1932 to the late Lovell and Maude Sampson. Along with her husband and parents, June was preceded in death by brothers Robert, Charles, and Donald Sampson and great grandson Skylar Andreano.

June worked many years at Rubber Crafters, INC. in the sewing department. She retired from Calhoun General Hospital after years of service as a nursing aide.

June was a Christian and a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church. June was loving, thoughtful and kind to all she met. She was known for her skill of making wedding dresses and pumpkin rolls. She loved watching birds and caring for her flowers. June was a blessing to her children and grandchildren and loved by many.

June is survived by her children, Diana Nicholas (Mitch) of Ripley, WV, Rick Godfrey (Tammy) and Donna Cain of Grantsville, WV; grandchildren, Laura Erlewine of Clayton, GA, Christopher Nicholas of Grantsville, WV, Amy Cain of Grantsville, WV, John Godfrey of Parkersburg, WV, Christa Perkins of Anderson IN, J.D. Cain of Tampa, FL, 9 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 2:00 at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV with Gene Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 prior to service. Burial will be in the Gibson Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The family would like to thank the private caregivers and Elizabeth Care Center for the excellent and loving care they gave to their mom and grandmother during the last two years.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

