Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Jones Sims

Mary Elizabeth Jones Sims , 88, of Parkersburg passed away June 28, 2021 at the Willows Nursing Home.

Mary was born on February 4, 1933 in Newark, WV .

Funeral services will be Friday 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery South

Visitation will be held Thursday 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

