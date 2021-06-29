Advertisement

Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Jones Sims

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Guest
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mary Elizabeth Jones Sims , 88, of Parkersburg passed away June 28, 2021 at the Willows Nursing Home.

Mary was born on February 4, 1933 in Newark, WV .

Funeral services will be Friday 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery South

Visitation will be held Thursday 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly crash in the early morning hours of June 27.
One dead following motorcycle wreck in Wood County
One man has been taken to the hospital following a single vehicle wreck on OH 550 Monday morning.
One person taken to the hospital from vehicle rollover on Ohio 550
Two arrested after hiding from police
Valley Gem gets stuck on sand bar.
UPDATE: Valley Gem freed from sand bar
This is what is left of Mary Anne and Doug Ketelsen's home in Belpre
UPDATE: Fire destroys house in Belpre

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Lamar Trottie
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Tina Baker
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Rochelle Lisa Cline
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Madeline June Godfrey