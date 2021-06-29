Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Jones Sims
Published: Jun. 29, 2021
Mary Elizabeth Jones Sims , 88, of Parkersburg passed away June 28, 2021 at the Willows Nursing Home.
Mary was born on February 4, 1933 in Newark, WV .
Funeral services will be Friday 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery South
Visitation will be held Thursday 6-8 pm at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
