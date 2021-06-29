Obituary: Ralph Harold Chevalier

Ralph Harold Chevalier, 81, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 28, 2021, at his home. Ralph was born August 5, 1939, in Reedsville, OH, a son of the late Vird and Audrey Marie (Osborn) Chevalier. Ralph grew up in Reedsville and graduated from Olive Orange High School in 1956. He married the love of his life, Betty Lou Galbreath, on July 20, 1958, to whom he was married for 62 years.

Ralph, the youngest of six children, was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings: Ernest, Gordan, and Darrell “Dutch” Chevalier, Doris (Chevalier) Eastman and Helen (Chevalier) Roberts. He was also predeceased by a nephew, Rodney Chevalier.

Ralph is survived by three children, Michael (Linda) Chevalier, of Little Hocking, Ohio; Stephan (Elaine) Chevalier, of Belpre; and Kerry (William McVey) Chevalier, of Mason, Ohio. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Joshua (Alyssa) Chevalier, of Little Hocking; Andrea (Brian) Kittle, of Little Hocking; Courtney (Zachary) Mills, of Belpre; Kayla Chevalier, of Little Hocking, Addyson Sebera of Lebanon, Ohio and Kainoa Sebera of Mason. Ralph is also survived by seven great-grandchildren: Carter, Colton and Cadynce Chevalier, of Little Hocking; Laurel and Reid Kittle, of Little Hocking and Cole and Leah Mills, of Belpre. Additionally, Ralph is survived by three sisters-in-law: Lois Galbreath Butcher, Betty Dean Chevalier and Nola Ritchie Chevalier, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Ralph was a faithful member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Vienna, WV.

Ralph retired from his role of supervision at E.I. DuPont after 40 years and 40 days of dedicated service. He was past president of both Ohio Rural Water and the Little Hocking Water Board; he was instrumental in getting rural water to the Veto, Ohio area. Additionally, Ralph contributed to the founding of Dunham Volunteer Fire Department and was a past chief for the Department. He enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with his family.

Funeral services will be officiated by Pastor Bill Dunfee at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, Ohio. Friends may call on the family at Leavitt’s in Belpre on Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and one hour prior to services. Burial will immediately follow at Veto Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

