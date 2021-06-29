Advertisement

Obituary: Rodney Lee “Rod” Gill

Rodney Gill
Rodney Gill(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Rodney Lee “Rod’ Gill, 64, of Hockingport, Ohio, was taken by the Lord Sunday, June 27, 2021.

He was born February 22, 1957 in Lower Salem, OH, a son of the late Lawrence and Zola Reiter Gill. Rod served four years in the US Army, where he was a Sargent and worked 34 years at MIE as the best maintenance welder. Rod loved sprint car racing, barbequing, fishing and spending family time in the Smoky Mountains. He loved helping friends and neighbors. He will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Winifred “Winnie” Gill; daughter, Anna Williamson (Luke), step-daughter, Laura Copeland (Nehemiah); sister, Sharon Estadt; brother, Randy Gill (Teri); step-grandson, Jensson Wigal and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-daughter, Jennifer Wigal and an infant brother.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre is honored to serve the Gill family.

