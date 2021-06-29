Advertisement

Obituary: Steven Allen Hicks

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Guest
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Steven Allen Hicks, 66 of Davisville, WV died on June 26, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.  He was born in Columbus, Ohio on March 16, 1955 and was the son of the late Allen Curtis and Gwendolyn Mayle Hicks.  He retired from First Energy as a coal handler following many years of service.  He was a very devoted man of God and loved the Lord.

Survivors include his two sons, Nathan Hicks of Parkersburg, WV, Steven Allen (Crystal) Hicks II of Parkersburg, WV, a granddaughter, Cassidy Mae Hicks, a brother, Howard Hicks of Parkersburg, a sister, Pam (Jeff) Osgood, a nephew, C.J. and niece, Chelsea Osgood all of Scarborough, Maine and a nephew, Scott Roosevelt.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Cindy, 2 sisters, Carol Guinn, Gail Roosevelt and a nephew, Michael Guinn.

At his request, there will be no visitation or services.  Burial will be in the Barnett Ridge Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly crash in the early morning hours of June 27.
One dead following motorcycle wreck in Wood County
One man has been taken to the hospital following a single vehicle wreck on OH 550 Monday morning.
One person taken to the hospital from vehicle rollover on Ohio 550
Two arrested after hiding from police
Valley Gem gets stuck on sand bar.
UPDATE: Valley Gem freed from sand bar
This is what is left of Mary Anne and Doug Ketelsen's home in Belpre
UPDATE: Fire destroys house in Belpre

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Lamar Trottie
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Tina Baker
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Rochelle Lisa Cline
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Madeline June Godfrey