Obituary: Steven Allen Hicks

Steven Allen Hicks, 66 of Davisville, WV died on June 26, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on March 16, 1955 and was the son of the late Allen Curtis and Gwendolyn Mayle Hicks. He retired from First Energy as a coal handler following many years of service. He was a very devoted man of God and loved the Lord.

Survivors include his two sons, Nathan Hicks of Parkersburg, WV, Steven Allen (Crystal) Hicks II of Parkersburg, WV, a granddaughter, Cassidy Mae Hicks, a brother, Howard Hicks of Parkersburg, a sister, Pam (Jeff) Osgood, a nephew, C.J. and niece, Chelsea Osgood all of Scarborough, Maine and a nephew, Scott Roosevelt.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Cindy, 2 sisters, Carol Guinn, Gail Roosevelt and a nephew, Michael Guinn.

At his request, there will be no visitation or services. Burial will be in the Barnett Ridge Cemetery.

